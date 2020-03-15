Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 13, 2020 at approximately 4:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard along with CSO Derick Carr and CSO Shawn Curry arrested Alicia Byrd, 40, of Paces Creek Road. The arrest occurred when Sgt. Gabbard received a complaint of an intoxicated female on Mtn. View Park Road off of Crawfish.
Upon arrival Sgt. Gabbard located the above-mentioned subject passed out on a porch of an abandoned residence, after several attempts the subject finally woke up and immediately began cursing and fighting Deputies and Officer on scene. Once placed under arrest the above-mentioned subject slipped her restraints and attempted to flee, after a brief foot pursuit she was apprehended and placed under arrest. The above-mentioned subject refused to get in the patrol and kicked Deputy Curry. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson.
Alicia Byrd, 40 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree
• Escape 3rd Degree
• Resisting arrest
