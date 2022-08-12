(MANCHESTER, Ky.) — Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops sometimes wears his emotions on his sleeve. No one can argue that his blue-collar mentality doesn’t produce results on the gridiron. Under his leadership, the ‘Cats have reached six straight bowl games, winning four consecutive during that span. Stoops seemingly caught lightning in a bottle, achieving the unthinkable at what many once perceived as a “basketball” school.
Stoops and associate head coach Vince Marrow epitomize the fact that hard work not only builds character and confidence, but ultimately leads to success both on and off the field for players. Make no mistake about it, Stoops showed up every day with his lunch pail in hand. He demanded that his players follow suit and give maximum effort at practice and in games. Simply put, Stoops represents everything that’s good about collegiate athletics and the University of Kentucky.
Taking all of Stoops’ recent accomplishments into consideration, it’s somewhat surprising that his counterpart on the hardwood, Hall-of-Fame basketball coach John Calipari, seemingly threw shade at the football program. As high-profile ambassadors, Calipari and Stoops generally compliment one another and express the interests of the university in a positive light. Afterall, both share a number of qualities that make them successful in their respective sport.
Never one to mince words with the media, Calipari made it clear just how bad he wanted a multipurpose practice facility on campus with a few ill-advised comments to Kyle Tucker of The Athletic. For what it’s worth, Calipari was quoted as saying, “This is a basketball school. Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win ten games and go to bowls. But this is a basketball school.”
At face value, it’s difficult to believe someone as calculated as Cal would fall for Tucker’s clickbait line of questioning. This isn’t Cal’s first rodeo afterall. Taken at face value, Calipari’s comments take on an extremely negative connotation, but when you examine the entirety of what he actually said, it’s easy to see that part of his implied meaning was probably taken out of context. It wouldn’t be the first time that social media experts jumped the gun.
Take a closer look at the final portion of Calipari’s quote. “At the end of the day, that makes my job easier and it makes the job of all of us easier,” Cal pointed out. “But this is a basketball school. And so we need to keep moving in that direction and keep doing what we’re doing.” Calipari wants Kentucky basketball to remain the “Gold Standard”, and in his mind, he believes strongly that a multi-use practice facility will help him achieve that goal.
Fans and coaches alike, including Stoops and Marrow, might have been too quick in their condemnation of Calipari’s statement. That’s one of the biggest drawbacks of social media and the instant gratification quick tweets provide. Should Calipari have chosen his words more wisely? Yes, that’s a given and he knows better. At the end of the day, you can’t blame a guy for trying. Cal just wants to move the needle in the direction of a new on-campus facility. That’s not too much to ask for, is it?
