Callie Metcalf, age 93, of Sextons Creek, Ky., died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born 3 December 1927 Owsley Co., Ky., the daughter of the late Luther and Lucy Becknell Edwards. She married Isaac Metcalf on 4 October 1945 Clay Co., Ky.
She was a member and a former Sunday School teacher of the Clarks Chapel Baptist Church and a former employee of Mid South Electrics.
She leaves surviving six children: Audrey Russell, Patricia Davidson, Pamela/Ernie Clem, DeEtta/Freddy Clem all of Sextons Creek, Ky., Clarence Metcalf of Jackson Co., Ky., James Douglas Metcalf of London, Ky., and 1 brother Fred/Linda Edwards of Manchester, Ky., 2 sisters-in-law Barbara Edwards of Manchester, Ky., and Bonnie Edwards of Owsley Co., Ky.
She also leaves surviving 12 grandchildren: Marie/Randy Barrett, Tyra/John Finley, Melinda Clem, Heather/Kyle Bundy, Myra/Jeff Frost, Regina Clem, Kyshia Brooks, Amanda/Nick Gardner, Jimmy/Jeanie Metcalf, Daniel/Linda Davidson, Frederick/Melinda Clem, Jonathon/Melissa Metcalf. 31 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren with 1 on way.
She was preceded in death by her husband Isaac Metcalf, parents Luther and Lucy Becknell Edwards, 2 daughters, Phyllis Kaye and Lucy Joyce Metcalf, 1 great-grandchild, 2 sons-in-laws Andrew Russell and Danny Davidson, 3 sisters, Velma Gunther, Sylvia Pennington, Mattie Byrd, 4 brothers, Clarence, Clifton, Charles and Edgar "Ed" Edwards.
She also leaves a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her death.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, 24 September 2021 for family & 6 p.m. for the public at the Britton Funeral Home. The family requests that all visitors wear masks and practice social distancing.
Funeral services for Callie Metcalf will be 4 p.m. Sunday, 26 September 2021, at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Frank Cunigan officiating.
Burial will follow in the Metcalf Cemetery at Sextons Creek, Ky.
