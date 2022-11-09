God called his daughter, Callie Rosella Thompson, 93, home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. To be absent in the body is to be present with the Lord. Callie was born on July 30, 1929, in Clay County, KY to Hugh and Bertha (Pepper) Vanleer. She was one of 11 children born of this union. Callie was a lifelong active member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Muncie where she served on the Usher Board, Women’s Ministry, and a host of other committees. Callie retired from Anchor Hocking after over 20 years of service. Callie was a loving mother, grandma, aunt, and friend. Her favorite pastime was baking. She was known for her pound cake, peach cobbler, and chess pies. She leaves to cherish her memory stepson Orville (Connie Smith) of Muncie, IN. Daughters-in-law Pam Thompson of Ft. Wayne, IN and Annie Thompson of Las Vegas, NV. Granddaughters: Stacey (Frankie) Jernigan of Ft. Wayne, IN; Erika Thompson of Ft. Wayne, IN; Robertha Nikki (Terrence) Frazier of Lansing, MI; Ieisha Thompson of Kansas City, KS; Rashona Thompson of Lansing, MI; and Camille Thompson of Stockton, CA. Grandsons: Robert Juanell Thompson of Muncie, IN, and Charles Thompson of Marina, CA. Step Granddaughter: Stephanie (Ivan) Wright of Indianapolis, IN. Eighteen great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Two sisters: Ann Matthews and Margaret Walker both of Chicago, IL. One brother: Robert (BJ) Vanleer of Dayton, OH. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her former husband Walter Charles Thompson, her three sons Walter Eugene Thompson, William Edward Thompson, and Robert Lee Thompson; her stepdaughter Olivia Roberts Riley; her sisters Mary Walls, Ruby Moore; and her brothers Hugh Vanleer, Homer (Ted) Vanleer, Henry (H) Vanleer, Charles Vanleer, and James (Jimmy) Vanleer Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 12th, 2022, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1117 E Jackson St, Muncie, IN 47305. The viewing starts at 10am followed by the service at 11am. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, please send a tax-deductible donation to her son’s scholarship fund: Robert L. Thompson Scholarship c/o Muncie Delaware County Community Foundation, https://www.cfmdin.org/. Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
