Kentucky school districts should enforce the state’s guidance on Senate Bill 150 as intended, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in an opinion released Thursday.
His conclusion was that the Kentucky Department of Education’s most recent interpretation of the law is flawed and circumvents the intent of the state legislature.
Opponents of SB 150 have called it an anti-transgender bill and have been addressing school boards about how they are going to handle the legislation.
Lawmakers who put the legislation in place say it puts priority on the health, safety and welfare of children and safeguards them from irreversible medical intervention and ideological indoctrination in schools. Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the legislation, but the General Assembly overrode his veto by a huge margin.
Cameron’s opinion said Section 2 of Senate Bill 150 prohibits school districts from offering any instruction to children in grades five and below on the topics of human sexuality or sexually transmitted diseases. Moreover, school districts are prohibited from providing instruction exploring gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation to students in any grade.
School districts are not given the option — as KDE argues — to choose which of these prohibitions they must implement.
In June, the KDE released optional guidance for school districts because of wording in the law where the conjunction "or" was used in two key elements.. The word “or” links proposed bans on any instruction “on human sexuality or sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)” in grades K-5 to a ban on instruction on “gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation” for all grades. The KDE guidance says that schools should interpret the use of “or” as a directive to choose one of those two bans.
The opinion said KDE's position regarding gender identity was "both perverse and non-sensical." Lawmakers also argued that the KDE was not correct in its interpretation.
Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, was the sponsor of SB 150. In a statement last month he said the KDE’s guidance was “an absurd effort to skirt state law.”
The opinion says any school district’s implementation of Senate Bill 150 does not constitute a Title IX violation under any existing, binding legal precedent or statutory or regulatory law. Senate Bill 150’s prohibition on preferred pronoun usage policies does not violate Title IX. In fact, the opinion says, controlling case law affirms the free speech rights of teachers to act in accordance with their beliefs.
Additionally, a school district would not violate Title IX by implementing Senate Bill 150’s provisions restricting a person of one biological sex from using the restrooms, locker rooms, or shower rooms designated for the opposite biological sex in public schools.
Education Commissioner Jason Glass offered his own opinion in a statement Thursday night.
"Daniel Cameron is free to offer all the opinions he wants on how SB 150 should be interpreted and his beliefs on whether it conflicts with federal law," he said. "However, such matters are not settled by Cameron's opinion — they are settled in court. Additionally, the General Assembly may provide greater clarity in their statute once they gavel into session to correct any errors they may have included."
