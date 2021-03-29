Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 28, 2021 at approximately 11:55 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested William Campbell, 44 of Ohio. The arrest occurred on Saddler Road when Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a possible prowler. Upon arrival of location, Deputies made contact with the above mentioned subject sitting inside a vehicle. Through investigation it determined the subject was manifestly under the influence of alcohol.
William Campbell, 44 was charged with:
• Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st and 2nd Offense
