Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 28, 2021 at approximately 11:55 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested William Campbell, 44 of Ohio. The arrest occurred on Saddler Road when Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a possible prowler. Upon arrival of location, Deputies made contact with the above mentioned subject sitting inside a vehicle. Through investigation it determined the subject was manifestly under the influence of alcohol. 
William Campbell, 44 was charged with:
• Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st and 2nd Offense
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you