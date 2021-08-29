Canney Lee Roark age 70 of Goose Rock, KY, passed away on 8/28/2021 at his home.
Mr. Canney Lee Roark was born on March 23, 1951, to the union of Mitchell and Gracie Roark of Manchester.
Mr. Roark was a Veteran of the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division. Mr. Roark is also a retired blasting operator in surface mining and environmental lab technician. Mr. Roark enjoyed fishing, hunting, target shooting, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Roark is survived by his two daughters, Michelle Lee Roark, fiancée Thomas H. Turner of Island Creek, KY, and Jeannie Marie Smith, husband Jody Lee Smith of Goose Rock, KY.
He is survived by five grandchildren, Hunter Kelly Jackson, Landon Canney Lee Turner, Gracie Marie Turner, Mason Isaiah Smith, and Taylor Jean Rose Smith.
Mr. Roark was preceded in death by his parents Mitchell and Gracie Roark. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas Roark and Dennis Paul Roark, one sister Betty Roark, and one brother-in-law Glenn Anthony Hoskins, one sister-in-law Stephanie Roark, and one nephew Gilbert Mitchell Roark.
He is survived by the following brothers and sisters: Gilbert Roark of Gray, KY, Jack Roark and wife Pauline of Sandhill, Leonard Roark, Walter Roark, and Jerry Roark of Lockards Creek, Wade Roark of Madison, IN, Geneva Hoskins of Madison, IN, Peggy Roark of Lockards Creek, Laurie Roark of Winchester, KY, and Alice Alig husband Gary of Madison, IN.
Private services will be held on Tuesday. Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
