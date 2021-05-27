Members of the Lockard's Creek and Manchester Fire Department's responded to a report a car had struck a house on Greenbriar (Ky. 638) Thursday night.
The Clay County Sheriff's Department is investigating the accident with officers Cody Blackwell, Wes Brumley and Kendrick Smith responding.
The Ford Focus car was traveling at a high rate of speed, left the road, flipped and struck the home, belonging to the late Kathy and Jerry Hacker.
The home received some damage and debris from the car were laying across the roof of the home.
The driver was listed as Tiffany Reid, according to the deputies.
Drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.