Members of the Lockard's Creek and Manchester Fire Department's responded to a report a car had struck a house on Greenbriar (Ky. 638) Thursday night.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department is investigating the accident with officers Cody Blackwell, Wes Brumley and Kendrick Smith responding.

The Ford Focus car was traveling at a high rate of speed, left the road, flipped and struck the home, belonging to the late Kathy and Jerry Hacker.

The home received some damage and debris from the car were laying across the roof of the home.

The driver was listed as Tiffany Reid, according to the deputies. 

Drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the accident.

BN7C4159.jpg
BN7C4158.jpg
BN7C4156.jpg
BN7C4154.jpg
BN7C4152.jpg
BN7C4151.jpg
BN7C4147.jpg
BN7C4146.jpg
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you