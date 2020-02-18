BY Bill Crockett
(LEXINGTON, Ky.) — Constantly on edge, a number of games this season haven’t been for the faint of heart. Despite missing countless uncontested shots from deep, Calipari’s cardiac ‘Cats squeezed past Ole Miss 67-62 and exhausted another one of their nine lives in a game closer than the final score indicated. Even though twelfth-ranked Kentucky (20-5, 10-2 SEC) benefits from a trio of returning players, the ‘Cats have lived dangerously on the road and at home.
After a brutal 1-of-11 performance from three against Utah Valley earlier this year, Calipari provided one of his more memorable quotes about shooting. “You don’t have to make every shot,” Cal said. “You just can’t miss them all.” Alarmed fans cringed on Saturday as the ‘Cats nearly did just that. UK continually clanked three-point bricks off the side of the rim. For the game, the ‘Cats finished a paltry 2-of-22 from three.
Fans have grown accustomed to watching double-digit leads evaporate and sitting on the edge of their seat as the ‘Cats claw their way back from deficits. Calipari’s defensive-minded philosophy remains the one constant. “That’s what it’s all about,” Immanuel Quickley told me. “Even when your shots aren’t falling, you can always have a great defensive game and that’s kind of the mindset I had and I think that’s the mindset of this team.”
Freshman guard Tyrese Maxey echoed similar sentiments about Kentucky’s defensive effort. “Coach Barbee is always on us about our defense and at halftime we didn’t have to watch any bad defensive clips because we were doing a really good job defensively,” Maxey informed me. “He just told us to stick
with our defense and try to make some shots.” UK’s stingy defense held Ole Miss to 40% shooting.
Teams that shoot poorly rarely advance during March Madness. Compounding matters, the ‘Cats have repeatedly played down to the level of their competition. On the opposite end of that spectrum, doesn’t winning close games count for something? Immanuel Quickley seemed to think so. “We hear it all the time,” Quickley assured me. “One bad shooting night and your season is over, but to know that we can miss shots and still carry that defense over is really big for us.”
Quickley, who struggled from long-distance, led the ‘Cats with 17-points. Maxey also reached double figures with 14-points. Nick Richards chipped in 16-points, 2 blocks, and 7 boards. Richards received criticism from Calipari afterwards. “We didn’t want to throw Nick the ball because he couldn’t catch the ball,” Calipari reasoned. “If they blew on him he was throwing his head around, and I said no, we are going to go back to our guards.”
Maligned forward EJ Montgomery didn’t attempt a shot, but his sheer hustle proved critical. Trailing 60-59 with 1:40 remaining, Tyrese Maxey bricked a three-point attempt off the side of the backboard. Montgomery, who dove and secured the ball, had the presence of mind to hit a cutting Maxey for a driving layup in the lane. Nick Richards’ two clutch throws with 1:11 left put the ‘Cats ahead for good. Down the stretch, the Wildcats converted 8-of-8 from the stripe.
Ashton Hagans locked horns defensively against Breein Tyree. Turnovers and woeful shooting plagued Hagans who hasn’t shot the ball particularly well during the past seven games. He’s accumulated four or more turnovers in five of those seven contests. Calipari remained steadfast in his support of Hagans, however. “He’s the least of our worries,” Calipari clarified. “The one thing I do know, he’ll fight to win a game.”
It wasn’t pretty, but after losses by No. 11 Auburn and No. 25 LSU, the ‘Cats now sit alone atop the SEC standings. What does this mean? Nothing unless point guard Ashton Hagans returns to form and the ‘Cats stave off defeat Tuesday night in Baton Rouge. UK’s less than stellar performance left anxious fans shaking their head in disbelief, visualizing an early NCAA tournament exit. Granted, anyone can have a bad shooting night—let’s just hope they’re wrong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.