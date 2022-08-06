A federal grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky, returned indictments on July 20, 2022, charging two Louisville men with carjackings and two Elizabethtown, Kentucky, men with carjacking and a business robbery.
According to court documents, on May 27, 2022, Mauricio Diaz, 19, and Fahad Alisawi, 18, both of Louisville, carjacked a vehicle in Louisville while brandishing a firearm; on May 28, 2022, they carjacked a vehicle in Louisville while brandishing a firearm; on May 30, 2022, Diaz attempted to carjack a vehicle in Louisville; on May 30, 2022, they carjacked a vehicle in Louisville while brandishing a firearm; and on June 2, 2022, they carjacked a vehicle in Louisville while brandishing a firearm.
A separate indictment charges Jalyn Redd, 23, and Dayveon Willock, 18, both of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, for carjacking and robbing a Domino’s delivery driver on December 22, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky.
The charges were announced by Michael A. Bennett, United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields, and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr.
Diaz and Alisawi are currently detained on state charges and will be arraigned in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky once they are transferred to federal custody. Diaz and Alisawiwere indicted on four counts of carjacking and four counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Diaz was also indicted on one count of attempted carjacking. If convicted of carjacking or attempted carjacking, they face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison per count. If convicted of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, they face a mandatory minimum penalty of 7 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison, per count, to run consecutive to all other penalties.
Redd is currently detained on state charges and will be arraigned in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky once he is transferred to federal custody. Willock’s arraignment and detention hearing will be held before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on August 5, 2022. Redd and Willock were both charged with one count of carjacking and one count of interference with commerce by robbery. If convicted of carjacking, they face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. If convicted of interference with commerce by robbery, they face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.
The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the cases. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Greater Hardin County Drug Task Force, and the Elizabethtown Police Department assisted in the investigations.
The charges resulted from an ongoing joint federal and local law enforcement initiative targeting carjackings which includes the United States Attorney’s Office, the Office of the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Homeland Security Investigations.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney (SAUSA) Emily Lantz is prosecuting the Diaz and Alisawi case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Marie Blaylock is prosecuting the Redd and Willock case. SAUSA Lantz is an Assistant Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney sworn in as a SAUSA to prosecute firearms cases in federal court. She works closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to combat violent crime. Funding for SAUSA Lantz’s position comes from a grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, a component of the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs, to the office of Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine.
An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
