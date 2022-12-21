Carl Arnett, 89, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, December 19th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Carl was born in Oneida, KY, on November 10th, 1933, a son of the late Roosevelt and Bertha Burns Arnett.
Carl is survived by his wife, Mossie Arnett.
He is also survived by the following children: Darrell Morgan (Paula) of Oneida, Carlo Arnett of Ohio, Debra Hacker (James) of Manchester, Carlene Morgan of Somerset, and Darlene Wilson (Bobby) of Oneida; the following grandchildren: Elizabeth (Bobby “Buck”), Johnathon (Deanne), Nicholas, and Cheyenne; the following great-grandchildren: Lynsey (Jessie), Megan (Austin), Kylie Grace, Marie, Heavenly, Dalaina, Grayson, Chance, Thomas, Joseph, Bently, Rodney, Kash, Kendra, Maci and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; he is also survived by his brother, Freddy Arnett (Wanda) of Oneida.
In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his two sons: Shannon Arnett and Rodney Arnett; the following brothers and sister: Clayton Arnett, Dempsey Arnett, Roosevelt Arnett Jr., Robert Arnett, and Jenette Blankenship; as well as a grandchild, Toby and a great-grandchild, Jaython.
Services for Carl will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 22nd, at Britton Funeral Home, with Buck and Todd Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in the Hoskins Cemetery on Double Creek.
Visitation for Carl will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 22nd, at Britton Funeral Home.
