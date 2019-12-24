Mr. Carl D. Bowling "Fergie" born July 12, 1967 departed this life on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Advent Health Hospital, Manchester, Kentucky. He was 52 years old. Carl was born at Beverly, Ky., the son of Sue Hollen & the late Johnny Watt Bowling. Carl was the owner & operator of B & B Towing, Big Creek, Ky. He enjoyed working on cars, racing & demolition derby. Carl's greatest joy came from spending time with his family. Carl was a member of the Big Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. & was affiliated with the Big Creek Holiness Church, Big Creek, Ky. Carl was a life-long resident of Clay Co., with the exception of living in London since May 2019. Carl was preceded in death by his father; Johnny Watt Bowling, loving & devoted wife, Brenda Sue Bowling, beloved daughter; Samantha Sue Bowling & two infant children. Mr. Carl D. Bowling leaves the following relatives surviving; his cherished mother & step-father; Sue Hollen Bowling Melton & Ed Melton of Big Creek, Ky., loving and devoted fiance; Jamie Hacker of London, Ky., one beloved son; Rodney Dwayne Bowling of Manchester, Ky., one step-son; Tyler Hacker of Berea, Ky., one step-daughter; Sarah McDaniel & husband, James of Mt. Vernon, Ky., four brothers; Jim Norman & Sharon of Danville, Ky., Willie Bowling & Kristie of Big Creek, Ky., George Bowling & Amy Gibson of Big Creek, Ky., Gaylen Bowling of Big Creek, Ky., four sisters; Arey Smith & Tony of London, Ky., Annettia Lucas & Richard Muncy of Bear Branch, Ky., Lexus Bowling of Big Creek, Ky., Whitney Holland of Manchester, Ky., four treasured grandchildren; Zoah Bowling, Carter Barnett, Silas McDaniel, Valerie McDaniel & a host of other relatives and friends. You may leave your condolences for the Bowling family @ www.dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
Carl Bowling Obituary
Service information
Dec 24
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
3:00PM
3:00PM
Big Creek Holiness Church
HWY 421
Big Creek, KY 40914
HWY 421
Big Creek, KY 40914
