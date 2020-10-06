Carl Gene (Mandy) Davidson,76, of Oneida, KY, passed away Monday, October 5th, at his home. 

Mandy is survived by his wife, Roberta Davidson of Oneida, KY, his sons, Carl David Davidson of Booneville, KY, Travis and wife Katrina Davidson of Oneida, KY. As well as one daughter, Brandy Jean Davison (BJ Caudill) of Oneida, KY. 

He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Clinton Davidson, Ira Davidson, Betsy Davidson, Brenda Burns and husband Stanley all of Oneida, KY, Geraldene Murrell and husband Don of Cincinnati, OH, and Rosey Hensley of Falmouth, KY. The following Grandchildren, Chasity Danielle Davidson, Taelyn Caudill, Jaceton Caudill, Ansley Davidson, Presley Davidson, and Holley Davidson. 

Mandy was preceded in death by his parents, Tarey and Sally Hensley Davidson, by his brothers Ronald Davidson and Otis Davidson. As well as 1 grandchild, Carl Dustin Davidson. 

Mandy was given the honor of being a Kentucky Colonel. 

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7th, at Oneida Community Church in Oneida, KY, with Todd Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in the Davidson Cemetery on Irvine Hill, in Oneida, KY. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 6th, at Oneida Community Church in Oneida, KY. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Carl Davidson, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Oct 6
Visitation
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
6:00PM
Oneida Community Church
Oneida
Oneida, KY 40972
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 7
Service
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
1:00PM
Oneida Community Church
Oneida
Oneida, KY 40972
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you