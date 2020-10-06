Carl Gene (Mandy) Davidson,76, of Oneida, KY, passed away Monday, October 5th, at his home.
Mandy is survived by his wife, Roberta Davidson of Oneida, KY, his sons, Carl David Davidson of Booneville, KY, Travis and wife Katrina Davidson of Oneida, KY. As well as one daughter, Brandy Jean Davison (BJ Caudill) of Oneida, KY.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Clinton Davidson, Ira Davidson, Betsy Davidson, Brenda Burns and husband Stanley all of Oneida, KY, Geraldene Murrell and husband Don of Cincinnati, OH, and Rosey Hensley of Falmouth, KY. The following Grandchildren, Chasity Danielle Davidson, Taelyn Caudill, Jaceton Caudill, Ansley Davidson, Presley Davidson, and Holley Davidson.
Mandy was preceded in death by his parents, Tarey and Sally Hensley Davidson, by his brothers Ronald Davidson and Otis Davidson. As well as 1 grandchild, Carl Dustin Davidson.
Mandy was given the honor of being a Kentucky Colonel.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7th, at Oneida Community Church in Oneida, KY, with Todd Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in the Davidson Cemetery on Irvine Hill, in Oneida, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 6th, at Oneida Community Church in Oneida, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.