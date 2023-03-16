Carl “Larry” Pennington, age 84 departed this life on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek. He was born on Monday, November , 1938 in Manchester to Lawrence and Viola Philpot Pennington.
He leaves to mourn his passing his siblings: Marjorie Daise, Ethel Martin and Harrison Pennington.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence and Viola Pennington and his siblings: Harold Pennington, Charles Pennington, Jimmy Pennington, Clarence Pennington, Robert Pennington and Doris Clark.
No services will be conducted at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
