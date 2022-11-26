Carl Michael Howard, age 79, departed this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the Baptist Health Corbin. He was born on Monday, August 23, 1943 in Oneida, Kentucky to Carl and Eula (Webb) Howard. He was a member of the Wildcat Mennonite Church and he served his country in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his children: John Michael Howard and Melanie Michelle Thacker; his grandchildren: Wyatt Thacker, Kyle and Jaide Thacker; one great grandchild: Raelyn Thacker. Also surviving is one sister: Linda Nicholson and Paul and one niece and one nephew: Kristy Nicholson and Paul and Leslie Nicholson.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Carl and Eula Howard.
Funeral Services for Carl Michael Howard will be conducted on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Coldiron Cemetery in the Brown Mission Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
