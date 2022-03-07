Carl Wayne Sester, 75 was born on Sunday, August 4th, 1946, to the union of Jarvis and Oma (Gabbard) Sester in Oneida, KY. He departed this life on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the AdventHealth of Manchester, KY. Carl was a long-time member and Deacon of the Ell’s Branch Church. He loved his church. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was quiet in manner, but a most intelligent man.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Sester, his son, Carl Douglas Sester, his parents Jarvis and Oma Sester, and his brother Beck Sester.
He is survived by his children Debbie (Doone) Bowling, Patsy (Harvey) Smallwood, Daughter-in-law Mary Sester, Frances (Jeff) Sweet, Tony (Kristy) Sester, Mae (Chase) Thomas, 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren as well as one brother Jarvis C. (Debbie) Sester. Carl also leaves behind a host of relatives and friends to mourn his departure.
A celebration of life for Carl Sester was conducted on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tim Ball and Chase Thomas will be presiding. He was laid to rest in the Collins Fork Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
