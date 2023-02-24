Carl Sizemore was born on January 22, 1938 in Clay County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Dan Sizemore and Allie Lawson Sizemore. He was united in marriage to Norma Jean Younce Sizemore who preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Patrick Wayne Sizemore, Carlos Sizemore, Marty Sizemore, Patricia Vest, Ernest Anders, Joseph Anders all of London, Kentucky; Paula Cameron of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky; Tedmund Anders and Nicholas Anders both of Corbin, Kentucky; a step son, Rondal Anders of Corbin; a step daughter Donna Anders of London; 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by one step daughter, Arlene Cox.
Carl was a truck driver and attended True House of Prayer Church.
Carl Sizemore departed this life on Friday, February 17, 2023 being 85 years and 26 days of age.
Pallbearers: Marty Sizemore, Ernest Anders, Teddy Anders, Joey Anders, Nicholas Anders, and Houston Anders.
The funeral service for Carl Sizemore will be conducted at 11 AM Wednesday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Mayhan Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
The family of Carl Sizemore will receive friends beginning at 6 PM Tuesday at Bowling Funeral home.
