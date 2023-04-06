Carl Thomas Smith was born January 7, 1985 in Manchester, Kentucky. He was the son of Carl Smith of Manchester, and Dana Minton Smith of London, Kentucky. He is also survived by his two sisters, LeDora Gray and Shanna Marshall; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Carl Thomas Smith departed this life Tuesday, April 4, 2023, being 38 years, 2 months and 28 days of age.
At this time no services have been scheduled. Bowling Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
