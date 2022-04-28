Carla Mae Collins, 56, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, April 25th, at her home.
Carla was born in London, KY on June 26, 1965, a daughter of Gussie Thomas Hayre, and the late James Hayre.
She is survived by her husband, Wilson Collins, her sons: Joshua Collins and Jeremy (Jennifer) Collins, all of Manchester; and by her mother, Gussie Hayre of Richmond, IN.
Carla is also survived by her brothers and sisters: John Hayre, Curt Hayre, Linda Jenkins, Lisa Day, and Teresa Hayre, all of Richmond, IN; and by her grandchildren: Jasmine Collins, Carson Collins, Nicholas Collins, Nathaniel Collins, Allijah Collins, Gabriel Collins, and Maddox Collins; and her niece, Jessica Jenkins
In addition to her father, Carla was preceded in death by her two daughters, Tabitha Collins and Jennifer Collins; and by her brother, James Hayre.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, April 30th at Britton Funeral Home.
