Carlene Walker, 75, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, May 22nd, at her home.
Carlene was born in Clay County, KY on February 28, 1946, a daughter of Marie Keen Stewart and the late Wiley Stewart.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dillard Walker.
Carlene is survived by her mother, Marie Stewart, and her three daughters: Teresa Waddell of Manchester, Lesia Fumarola and husband Michael of Trenton, OH, and Rose Elwood and husband Louis of London.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Dillon Reagan, Jonathan Waddell, Kaitlyn Rose Lovins, and Jessica Marie Elwood; her great-grandchild, Addelie Waddell; and her brother and sisters: Micheal Wayne Stewart of Liberty, OH, Geraldine Gray of Manchester, Edna Jean Berstch of Hamilton, OH, Patsy Hicks of Manchester, Marietta Wilson of Manchester, Arlene Stewart, of Hamilton, OH, and Joetta Wagers of Manchester.
In addition to her husband and father, Carlene was preceded in death by her brothers: Eugene Stewart, Ted Stewart, and Bobby Stewart.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 29th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Walker Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 29th at Britton Funeral Home.
