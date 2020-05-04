Carmen Helton

Carmen Helton, 58, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 29th, at the Hazard ARH Hospital. 

Carmen was born in El Paso, TX on January 16, 1962, a daughter of the late Belen (Gonzales) and Pedro Duran. 

She is survived by her husband, Chris Helton; her two daughters: Sasha Monic Hill of Santa Fe, NM, and Sarah Monica Boyles of Covington, KY; and her son, Benjamin Eric Hill of Richmond, KY. 

Carmen is also survived by her grandchildren: Autumn Hill, Benjamin Hill, Ryan Boyles, Adan Boyles, Lucus Boyles, Alithea Hill, and Zephra Hill; and by the following brothers and sisters: Amelia, Cathy, Pat, Connie, Esperanza, Jose Luis, Jose Salvador, Jose Pedro, Jose Eduardo, Ascencion, Belen, Refugio, and Veronica. 

In addition to her parents, Carmen was preceded in death by the following brother and sisters: Alice Gonzales, Socorro Duran, and Jose Abel Duran. 

A private Memorial Service will be held by the family. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

