Carol Marie Curry, 61, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, September 6th, at her home. 

Carol was born in Manchester, KY on January 22, 1960, a daughter of the late Bernice Gray Keith and John Gilbert Jones. 

Carol is survived by her son and daughter, Johnathon McKenzie Curry and Brandy Curry (Jerry Sizemore), both of Manchester. 

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Cali Skyy Curry and Jax Brody Sizemore; and two sisters: Teresa Keith Cole of Manchester, and Debra Jones of London. 

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Wayne Abner, and one grandchild. 

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 11th at Britton Funeral Home. 

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 11th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Service information

Sep 11
Visitation
Saturday, September 11, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Sep 11
Memorial Service
Saturday, September 11, 2021
2:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
