Mrs. Carol Sue Peters of Roark, KY, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021. She was 61 years old. Carol was born on May 30, 1960 to Minnie Collett and the late Billy Collett at the Red Bird Hospital in Beverly, KY. Carol was a lifelong resident of Leslie County. By occupation she was a cook, custodian and homemaker. She loved flowers, shopping and traveling. Carol was an excellent cook and took pride in feeding her family. Above all, Carol's greatest joy came from spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Carol is preceded in death by her beloved father Billy Collett and special friend Sue Berry. She leaves the following relatives surviving; her beloved mother, Minnie Collett, Roark, KY, loving and devoted husband, Kenny Peters, Roark, KY, two beloved sons, Kenneth William Peters and wife, Candi, Roark, KY, Kyle Peters & wife, Jace, Wooton, KY., two brothers, Chester Collett & wife, Rachel, Roark, KY, and David Collett & wife, Sherie, London, KY, and eight treasured grandchildren, Carson, Kaydence, Braydon, Skyler, Matthew, Jace, Landon and Aniston. Also a host of treasured nieces and nephews, other relatives & friends survive.
Funeral: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home, Hyden, KY
Interment: Combs Cemetery, Annville, KY
Pallbearers: Carson Peters, Little David Collett, Tyson Collett, Trystan Collett, CR Berry, Cody Slusher and Tyler Collett
Honorary Pallbearers: Kenneth William Peters, Kyle Peters, David Collett and Chester Collett
Visitation:i Sat. Dec. 11th at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home chapel
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
