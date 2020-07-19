Carolyn Louise Jones, 68, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, July 16th, at her home.
Carolyn was born on June 5, 1952, a daughter of the late Alta Gray and Harvey Eversole.
She is survived by her children: Laura Benge and husband Daniel of London, Daniel Glenn Jones and wife Kala of Corbin, and Michael Eversole and wife Jeana of Manchester.
Carolyn is also survived by her two sisters: Kathy Smith of Manchester, and Princess Collins of Manchester; her brother, Jimmy Hubbard of Manchester; and her five grandchildren: Kyle Dezarn, Phillip Dezarn, Michael Dawson Eversole, Elijah Glenn Jones and Amelia Jones.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by the following brothers and sister: Harvey Lee Eversole, Fred Eversole, Billy Ray Eversole, and Clara Allen
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 20th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Ted Eversole officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 19th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
