Carolyn Sibert was born on January 2, 1945 in Clay County, Kentucky to the late Alton "Shorty" and Ada McPhetridge. She was united in marriage to Lowry Sibert, who precedes her in death. She was the mother of Marlon Sibert of Lexington, Kentucky and Mark Sibert and wife Lisa of London, Kentucky; the sister of Harold McPhetridge and wife Joyce of London, Kentucky and Terry Wayne McPhetridge and wife Janice of East Bernstadt, Kentucky. She was blessed with one granddaughter, Macey Sasser and husband Tate of London, Kentucky. She is also survived by her special friend, Jim Parker of London, Kentucky and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.  Funeral services for Carolyn Sibert will be conducted Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Denny McCowan and Trevor Brummett officiating. Burial will follow at Rough Creek Cemetery. The family of Carolyn Sibert will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.

Recommended for you