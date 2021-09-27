Mrs. Carolyn Sue Deaton, age 69 departed this life on Saturday, September 28, 2021 at her home. She was born on Sunday, July 6, 1952 in Brightshade to Teddy and Pauline Gilbert Smith.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Roger Deaton, her children: Kevin Marks, Kelly Marks and Rodney Deaton and her grandchildren: April Marks and Keisha Marks. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters: David Smith, Cecil Smith, Marty Smith, Wendell Smith, Frank Smith and Cheryl Cobb.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Teddy and Pauline Smith, her daughter: Tammy Marks and her brothers: Michael Smith and Roger Smith.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Carolyn Sue Deaton will be conducted on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Chris Fields will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Hacker Cemetery in the Gray Fork Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
