Carrie Lou Davis Casteel, 83 of Floyd, passed away on January 29, 2022. She was born in Clay County, Kentucky on January 29, 1939 and lived in Floyd, Virginia for most of her life. She remained loyal to her Kentucky roots but loved her hometown of Floyd.
Carrie and her husband Jim shared a love of Virginia Tech Basketball, the Great Oaks Country Club, and travel – having visited every state in the country, often alongside their lifelong friends. Carrie took immense pride in her home and enjoyed the company of the birds, deer and other critters who would visit the special piece of Floyd that she and Jim built together. Carrie served on the Floyd County Board of Elections for many years and was a long-time member of Floyd United Methodist Church.
Carrie was preceded in death by her dear husband of 62 years, James Warner Casteel Sr. and her parents, Charles Reed and Betsy Clark Goode. Survivors include her children James Jr. (Donna) Casteel of Goodlettesville, TN; Paula (Keith) Bolte of Blacksburg VA; and Clark (Amy) Casteel of Danville, VA. Her grandchildren John (Kristen) Casteel; Margaret Casteel; Juli Layne; Taylor (Lauren) Bolte; Ethan Casteel; and Jacob Casteel as well as five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Shirley Whitlow (Stewart) of Portsmouth VA; special niece Emily (Erik) Carl of Suffolk VA; and her very special Kentucky cousins, James Ronnie Johnson, Charles Johnson, and Betsy June Carroll.
Carrie was a wonderful mother, granny, aunt, cousin and friend who had a wonderful smile and infectious laugh that her family and friends will long remember and cherish.
A private graveside service will be held in the Jacksonville Cemetery.
The family offers a special thank you to her fantastic caregivers over the last several years, Wanda Lang and the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living and Kindred Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, Carrie would like it if you said a special thanks to all the caregivers you know, got outside to plant things and feed the birds. But most importantly, spend some extra special time with your family telling stories and laughing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.