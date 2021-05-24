Carrie Marie Shepherd, age 45 departed this life on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Thursday, August 21, 1975 in London, Kentucky to Nicky and René Morris Shepherd.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Shannon Hubbard, her children: Anne Marie Shepherd, Paige Hubbard, Olivia Hubbard and Micah Hubbard, as well as her father: Nicky Shepherd, her step-mother: Stella B. House and her brother: Brad Shepherd and her sister Eloise Jade House. Also surviving are her aunts and uncles: Jerry and Deanne Shepherd, June Shepherd, Bonnie and John Lakes, Betty Lou and Lewis Owens, Sylvia Ann Shepherd, Bart and Deb Morris, Mike Morris, Jackie and Doug Bentley and Gay Morris.
She is preceded in death by her mother: René Morris Shepherd, her maternal grandparents: Willard and Mary Morris, her paternal grandparents: Raleigh and Maudie Shepherd, her uncles: Lloyd Morris, Jimmy Shepherd and Gene Shepherd and her aunts: Martha Jane Sexton and Tisha Sue Morris.
In lieu of flowers, there will be a trust setup for Carrie’s children. Details will be announced later.
Services for Carrie Marie Shepherd will be conducted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 5 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
