Mr. Carson Cox, age 67 of Barbourville, was born in Leslie County, KY on August 30, 1955 to the late Theodore Cox and Rebecca Lawson Cox and departed this life on December 7, 2022 in the Baptist Health of Corbin Hospital. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed riding horses, camping, and time with family.
In addition to his parents, a son: Carson Glendale Cox; a brother: Garfield Cox; and 2 sisters: Emma Faye Mills and Vernie Cox-Gray preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 45 years: Betty Cox of Barbourville; a daughter: Michelle Leigh Siler of Barbourville; 3 sons: Theodore Michael Cox and wife Effie Marie of Barbourville, Ricky Lynn Cox of Manchester, and Terry Fields of GA; 2 sisters: Bonnie Hann of NY, and Thelma Broughton of Corbin; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Carson Cox will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 8:00 P.M. with family and friends officiating. Burial will be private to the family. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
