Carter James Hugg, 20, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, May 30th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Carter was born in Toledo, OH on July 3, 2000, a son of Cindy Sizemore and Jason Hugg.
He is survived by his mother, Cindy Sizemore; his father, Jason Hugg; his grandparents: Becky and James Sizemore, and Thomas and Mary Gail Hugg; and his sister, Allison Hugg
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
