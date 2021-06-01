Carter James Hugg, 20, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, May 30th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY. 

Carter was born in Toledo, OH on July 3, 2000, a son of Cindy Sizemore and Jason Hugg. 

He is survived by his mother, Cindy Sizemore; his father, Jason Hugg; his grandparents: Becky and James Sizemore, and Thomas and Mary Gail Hugg; and his sister, Allison Hugg 

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

