Carter-Justin Edward Estep, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, July 30th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Carter-Justin was born in Lexington, KY on July 29, 2023, a son of Dustin and Mahala Stephens Estep.
He is survived by his parents, Dustin and Mahala Estep; and his brother and sisters: Dalton-John Estep, Adelina Estep, Gracelynn Henson, and Peyton Henson, all of Manchester.
He is also survived by his grandparents, Vernon and Shonda Peters of Tennessee; and Michael and Crystal Watkins of Florida.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 4th at Britton Funeral Home, with Jim Morgan officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, August 4th at Britton Funeral Home.
