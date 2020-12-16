The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 27 more cases on Tuesday as the outbreak continues at Landmark of Laurel Creek retirement home.

  • Laurel Creek: 11 confirmed (all residents), 3 additional hospitalized (all residents) (5 hospitalized residents in total)
  • Community: 16 confirmed, 2 probable, 4 recovered
    • In total: 27 confirmed, 2 probable, 4 recovered, 3 hospitalize

On Monday, the CVDHD reported 29 cases Saturday thru Monday afternoon.

