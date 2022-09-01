(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – It’s homecoming Friday night at Tiger Stadium and a cat-fight is scheduled for it!
The Tigers (1-1) are all set to meet the Lynn Camp Wildcats (1-1) to see who can be the first to get over the .500 mark. These two teams have met for the past couple of years, with the Tigers holding the upper hand in the W-L column for the matchup. Now, with Lynn Camp coming off a massive 52-0 loss to Frankfort, will the Wildcats come out ready?
Tiger Coach Mike Sizemore says his team must have the right mindset to win this game vs Lynn Camp.
“Our kids can’t come into this game with Leslie County on our minds,” said Sizemore. “That’s one of the great things about high school football. Win, lose, or draw, you have to be ready to put it behind you a day later because a whole new week starts and it’s time to get back to work on the next opponent. Lynn Camp is coming into this game with some confidence. They had a big win in their opener that got their season going and they are doing some really good things over there and they will be ready to play this week. Lynn Camp is one of those schools that you know is going to play hard year in, and year out, so you better be ready to play when you go against them. Our guys have to have the right attitude this week in practice and the right mentality leading up to the game in order for us to continue to improve and play our best this week.”
The keys to victory for Clay County are simple: do the little things right, says Sizemore.
“We have to be good on defense, and efficient on offense,” added Sizemore. “We always want to control the things that we can control and for us effort and attitude is at the top of that list. We want our guys to come out, play fired up, and get after it from the time the game starts. It’s a new week and a new opponent and our kids have to understand that going in that we have to give our best effort this week to win and for us to keep improving as a football team.”
Kickoff is slated for 7:30PM, at Tiger Stadium on Friday night. Go Tigers!
