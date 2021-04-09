You grab your keys and head out the door of your home to go to work. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and it’s going to be a great day you hope.
You turn the ignition, and your vehicle starts. A loud rumble occurs. You immediately realize something is wrong.
More than likely you’re the victim of a catalytic converter theft. Over the course of the last several months both the Manchester City Police Department and Clay Sheriff’s Department have investigated several cases of converter thefts.
It’s becoming a huge problem throughout the county and Chief Chris Fultz and Sheriff Patrick Robinson says citizens need to be aware and take necessary precautions.
The officers say those committing the thefts are using a battery powered saw to remove the converters.
“It doesn’t take long to commit the theft,” Fultz said. “They use a battery powered saw and have it removed in a matter of seconds.”
The goal of the thefts is like any other theft—money.
Thieves take the converters to scrap yards and receive payment for around $200 for each one.
The repair for the automobile owner can be steep.
“The costs will vary depending on if the oxygen sensors need replaced,” Becky Smallwood of Hot Rod’s Quick Lube said. “Depending on the make and model of the vehicle it can get rather expensive quickly.”
Smallwood’s shop has seen a heavy flow of traffic over the last several months due to the thefts.
“We see several each week that come in saying their converter has been stolen,” she said.
Hot Rod’s repaired six cars last week with stolen converters and two on Monday.
“I really hate this is happening to people,” Smallwood said.
Sheriff Robinson says his department isn’t seeing as many thefts in the county as what’s occurring within city limits.
“This is becoming a very serious problem,” he said. “We are working with the scrap yards on providing information on who is bringing the converters to them.”
One man has already been charged with multiple thefts and another person is wanted, according to Fultz.
Andrew Henson, 27, of Manchester, faces five counts of theft by unlawful taking and five counts of criminal mischief 1st.
Assistant chief Jason Combs conducted an investigation and found that Henson had committed five converter thefts over the last week of March.
Henson also faces additional charges of theft by unlawful taking as he’s accused of taking William Sevier’s air compressor and catalytic converter from his vehicle.
A second person is being sought for his involvement in the thefts, Fultz added.
