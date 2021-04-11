(LEXINGTON, Ky. ) – Often times in sports, expectations drive perception.
Take this year’s UK Baseball Wildcats. Not much was expected of Nick Mingione’s squad at the beginning of the season. In fact, the SEC Coaches poll picked the Cats to finish dead last in the conference. Due to their miserable 2019 results combined with the subsequent Covid-shortened 2020 season, the proverbial bar had subsequently been set to new lows. From those who have not accomplished much, not much is demanded nor expected.
After a dozen conference games, I say quit lowering the limbo stick. It’s time for this team to rise up. These Cats are better than the results they’ve shown so far on the field. Okay, they were clobbered 15 – 2 and 8 – 6 in the first two games of this series against LSU (20 – 12, 3 – 9 SEC), but they bounced back nicely to salvage a 13 – 4 victory in game number three this afternoon under wet and windy conditions at Kentucky Proud Park.
Coltyn Kessler got the festivities under way with a two-run bomb to right center field in the bottom of the first inning to stake Kentucky (20 – 9, 6 – 6 SEC) to a quick lead. Austin Schultz followed in the bottom of the third with his first home run of the season to make it 4 – 0.
After LSU closed to within 5 – 3 in the top of the seventh, Kentucky—aided by a two-run home run by senior left fielder Oraj Anu and a three-run bases-loaded clearing double by veteran first baseman T.J. Collett—responded nicely with eight runs of their own to seal the deal. Sophomore right-hander Zack Lee pitched four strong innings, giving up one run on four hits while striking out six and walking three.
Maddeningly frustrating at times, this year’s Wildcats have oozed competitiveness and resilience at every turn. They swept Auburn earlier in the conference season before losing a couple of one-run decisions to a highly ranked Mississippi State squad on the road. Along the way, they also took down nationally ranked Louisville in their rival’s home ballpark.
Individually, players like Kessler, Collett, and sophomore shortstop Ryan Ritter have all had MVP-type performances on the campaign trail. In other words, this team has the talent to compete with anyone in the league.
It’s not just talent alone, however, that should raise expectations. Experience and esprit de corps also add fuel to the mix. Even during the recent five-game SEC losing streak, leadership never wavered as spirits in the locker room remained surprisingly high.
“This team fights and competes,” said Schultz, who joined the exclusive 100-hit club and was on base four times against the Tigers. “I have all the confidence in the world in our team that even after a bad game, we’re going to respond like we did today. That just shows the maturity and the confidence we have in each other and in our team.”
To continue exceeding expectations, this team needs more answers from a pitching perspective. Mingione has to somehow craft a rotation that is both timely and efficient. He has to solve the puzzle of who pitches well in what situation, specifically when and behind who, etc. He’s paid to put his pitchers in positions to be successful. If he earns his paycheck, then this team still has the potential to be really good.
“This team’s been through adversity—a ton already,” Coach Mingione emphasized after the big win. “But competing can be fun, and they just enjoy being around each other. They enjoy competing. And when they do, we can play with anybody. And when we don’t, we’ll lose to anybody.”
Things don’t get any easier in the weeks ahead. Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt fill out the remaining SEC schedule. Kentucky probably won’t win them all. But no one should expect them to lose them all either.
From here on in, the limbo stick has been raised. Don’t you dare keep sliding under the bar.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media and editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com. His new book, CUT TO THE CHASE, is now available on Amazon. If you enjoy his writing, you can follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
