(MANCHESTER, Ky.) — Anyone who played the game of football realizes the importance that focus, detail to attention, and teamwork has on the outcome of a game. Perhaps the most valuable lesson today’s student athletes learn, however, is that just like everyday life, regardless of the amount of effort and dedication you invest, sometimes you still lose. Much to the chagrin of Big Blue Nation, Kentucky failed to stage another miracle comeback in Columbia on Saturday. Missouri’s 20-10 victory ended a five-game skid against the Wildcats.
Another life lesson became readily apparent after scanning the UK sideline. Battling stage four cancer since 2018, beloved offensive line coach John Schlarman was unable to travel with the team. Schlarman has been a driving force behind the resurgence of UK football. Players not only draw inspiration from his presence, but relate his personal struggles with adversity to those of their own. Schlarman, who continually puts one foot in front of the other, keeps moving forward and his players embody that same strength and mindset.
UK’s lone highlight occurred early in the fourth quarter on a 5 play, 75-yard possession which resulted in a 26-yard TD pass by QB Terry Wilson to WR Josh Ali in the corner of the end zone. Offensively, that’s pretty much all that went right for the ‘Cats. Wilson completed 3 of 9 passes for 35-yards. Wilson’s temporary replacement, Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood, didn’t fare any better. Gatewood completed 1 of 4 attempts for 12-yards. Chris Rodriguez led the ‘Cats in rushing with 48-yards on 9 carries and AJ Rose added 43-yards on 5 carries.
Defensively, junior safety Yusuf Corker made his presence known. Flying all over the field, Corker posted a career-high 18 tackles and tied a single-season UK record with 16 solo tackles. Corker also had two tackles for loss, including a quarterback sack. Junior linebacker Jamin Davis added 10 tackles which marked his third-straight game in double digits. Making his first collegiate start, junior noseguard Marquan McCall notched six tackles. UK’s defensive unit struggled on 3rd down conversions which ultimately proved their downfall.
A poignant tribute would have been a resounding victory in honor of coach Schlarman, but as is the case in the real-world, you don’t always win. Missouri flipped the script on the Wildcats and beat them at their own game. Mizzou dominated time of possession (43:10 to 16:50) which prevented the ‘Cats from establishing any type of rhythm the entire game. Dominant throughout, the Tigers rushed for 220-yards, gained 26 first downs, and racked up 421-yards of total offense. Ironically, Mizzou executed coach Stoops’ game plan to perfection.
Schlarman, who joined coach Mark Stoops’ staff in 2013, doesn’t solely measure success based on wins and losses. Schlarman judges players based on their growth both on and off the field. Despite his health issues, you know that coach Schlarman watched the game and made mental notes about the production of his offensive line. Sometimes, you realize the emphasis placed on winning or losing a football game doesn’t really matter that much. Schlarman’s profound impact on UK players will last a lifetime. Get well soon, coach Schlarman!
