(MANCHESTER, Ky.) — Until recently, the Kentucky-Tennessee border war has been a pretty lopsided affair in favor of the Vols. Before you can declare any contest a rivalry game, however, the traditional underdog should occasionally win a contest. On Saturday at Neyland Stadium, two things became obvious after Kentucky trounced No. 17 Tennessee 34-7. Despite a slow start, the ‘Cats are much better than their record suggests, and it’s apparent Mark Stoops has finally closed the talent gap that once existed with the hated Volunteers.
Most fans agree that Tennessee’s unofficial fight song “Rocky Top” sucks just as much as it ever did, but fortunately, the annoying lyrics didn’t constantly blare over the loudspeakers during the ‘Cats’ blowout win. In a landmark beatdown, UT faithful basically had nothing to cheer about. Should UK fans have serenaded the orange-clad spectators with a stirring rendition? Probably. After personally being heckled by Tennessee fans upon exiting Neyland’s press box two years ago, trust me, they deserve a dose of their own medicine.
Standing at 116 games, the Kentucky-Tennessee series represents the ‘Cats’ most-played rivalry game, and the third longest series in SEC history, trailing only Auburn-Georgia and Ole Miss-Mississippi State. Kentucky’s historic win marked their first over the Vols in Knoxville since 1984. Let’s see, yours truly would have been a somewhat disobedient thirteen year-old lad at that time. Things really have changed. UK’s win also represents the ‘Cats’ largest margin of victory over an Associated Press-ranked team in the history of the program.
Defensively, the ‘Cats have added a couple of new wrinkles in coverage. Defensive coordinator Brad White’s tweaks gave UT QB Jarrett Guarantano fits. Initially considered a weakness, UK’s secondary appears to have turned the corner. DB Kelvin Joseph turned defense into instant offense with a 41-yard pick-six in the second quarter after an errant Guarantano throw. Linebacker Jamin Davis followed suit and intercepted a pass over the middle of the field. Davis returned the interception 81-yards, and the Wildcats never looked back.
Frequently on the opposite end of the spectrum during this matchup, Kentucky took full advantage of Tennessee’s miscues and lack of production. After the ‘Cats forced a three and out by the Vols to start the second half, UK QB Terry Wilson drove the Wildcats down the field. On third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Wilson connected with WR Allen Dailey, Jr. in the end zone, capping an impressive 11-play, 76-yard drive. Wilson threw for 101-yards and rushed for 32 more. WR Josh Ali, Wilson’s favorite target, caught 4 passes for 38-yards.
Without the benefit of non-conference opponents, life doesn’t get any easier for the ‘Cats as they attempt to compete in the always rugged SEC. Looking ahead, the Wildcats face a loaded schedule after their upcoming road game in Columbia against Missouri. Disrupted only by a home game with Vandy, upcoming battles versus Georgia, Alabama, and Florida could leave the ‘Cats reeling and licking their wounds. Although the Wildcats have narrowed the gap with the SEC’s upper echelon, that’s a daunting task for any program to overcome.
