Clay County sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 1, 2021 at approximately 12:30 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested David Howard, 28, of Town Branch. The arrest occurred on Bowling Street when Deputy Arnold was dispatched to a complaint of a male subject potentially cutting off a catalytic converter of a vehicle.
Deputy Arnold made contact with the subject and through investigation the subject was placed under arrest without incident. A portable saw and coverter was found in Howard’s possession.
Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Jeremy Garrison and Manchester City Police Officer Taye Napier.
David Howard, 28 was charged with:
• Theft by Unlawful Taking .
• Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.
