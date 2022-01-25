  Congratulations goes out to the Clay County High School Academic team on a spectacular second place finish in district competition.

  The Clay County Tiger Academic Team had the following finishes in 50th District Academic Competition held at Clay County High School: 

Mathematics

3rd Place Claudia Davis

4th Place Jaxon Hooker

Science

5th Place Chloe Smith

Social Studies

1st Place Brayden Warren

4th Place Covie Lewis

5th Place Nancy Wagers

Language Arts

4th Place Kristen Henson

5th Place Brooke Evans

Arts and Humanities

1st Place Jaxon Hooker

3rd Place Kristen Henson

Composition

1st Place Addison Hooker

Future Problem Solving

2nd Place CCHS

Quick Recall

1st Place CCHS

Overall Final 

2nd Place CCHS

Congrats to Coach Raymond McGlone and the team! 

