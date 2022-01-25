Congratulations goes out to the Clay County High School Academic team on a spectacular second place finish in district competition.
The Clay County Tiger Academic Team had the following finishes in 50th District Academic Competition held at Clay County High School:
Mathematics
3rd Place Claudia Davis
4th Place Jaxon Hooker
Science
5th Place Chloe Smith
Social Studies
1st Place Brayden Warren
4th Place Covie Lewis
5th Place Nancy Wagers
Language Arts
4th Place Kristen Henson
5th Place Brooke Evans
Arts and Humanities
1st Place Jaxon Hooker
3rd Place Kristen Henson
Composition
1st Place Addison Hooker
Future Problem Solving
2nd Place CCHS
Quick Recall
1st Place CCHS
Overall Final
2nd Place CCHS
Congrats to Coach Raymond McGlone and the team!
