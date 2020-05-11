“Obviously, we wished we were recognizing the seniors in the class of 2020 under normal conditions.”
This was the sentiment from Principal Mike Gregory as he made the announcement for Clay County High School’s plans to honor the 2020 graduating senior class.
Ceremonies will be held on Thursday, May 21st and Friday, May 22nd with a virtual graduation with plans to host an in-person event in coming months.
“Under the guidance of Superintendent William Sexton and officials at the Clay County Health Department, students will be assigned a time in which they and a maximum of four guests will be escorted into Clay County High School. From there, they will enter Bobby Keith Gymnasium and walk across the stage receiving his or her diploma,” said Gregory.
Gregory added that school photography will take a photo of each senior receiving their diploma, and a video company will be filming and editing the event to air on social media and local television channels. Gregory says he and his staff have been working tirelessly to preserve the traditions to honor the Class of 2020, and he still holds out hope for a traditional graduation.
“As of now, we hope to offer the Class of 2020 a traditional ceremony Saturday, August 1st, and if social distancing guidelines have not been lifted, we will try to have one Saturday, October 3rd, he said.
Times and guidelines for seniors and their guests will be assigned for the virtual graduation and will be posted on the Clay County High School Facebook page on Thursday, May 14th, and he stressed that all school personnel, graduates, and their guests follow social distancing and PPE guidelines.
The principal also outlined the activities for this week and what seniors need to do to prepare for the ceremony.
“All grades from CCHS, dual credit, and SEEK classes will be final on or around May 13th. After that, our guidance and staff will determine the top 20 and finalize transcripts,” said Gregory. “On Monday, May 18th, Dave Gash from Jostens will be at CCHS from 10 AM until 4 PM to distribute caps, gowns, tassels, and invitations.” Gregory says students with the last names beginning with A-H need to come by school from 10 AM until 1 PM, and students with the last names beginning with I-Z need to come by school from 1 PM until 4 PM. Seniors will also need to bring any textbooks, novels, sports jerseys, etc. when they come to pick up their graduation supplies. In addition to receiving their items from Jostens.”
Gregory hopes to provide students a small token of appreciation for being a graduating student at Clay County High School.
