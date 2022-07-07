Clay County High School names new Cross Country, Volleyball Coaches
Principal Mike Gregory and Athletic Director Tommy Nicholson are pleased to announce that Lindsey Culver and Zac Kemp have been named girls’ and boys’ cross-country coaches, and Amy Burns and Katelyn Rudder have been named volleyball coaches at Clay County High School!
Be sure to check out the new Facebook pages for Cross Country and Volleyball. On those pages, you will find out information about the new coaches and announcements concerning upcoming practices and season information!
