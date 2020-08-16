CCHS Staff/Teachers will be distributing important materials to ALL CCHS students in the coming week.
ALL students MUST be accompanied by a parent/guardian to receive their materials. Students will receive their schedule of classes and login information for Odysseyware, Google Classroom, and student email. They will also be loaned a device (if needed).
If you were not enrolled in Clay County Public Schools during the 2019-2020 school year, you will receive a phone call from our staff to schedule an appointment for your orientation after August 21st.
Students will report to CCHS by grade level from 11am-6pm on their scheduled day.
The schedule is as follows:
9th Grade Tuesday, Aug. 18th
10th Grade Wednesday, Aug. 19th
11th Grade Thursday, Aug. 20th
12th Grade Friday, Aug. 21st
New Students—Appointment Only
Here are some rules for the orientation:
--Enter campus from the Manchester Elementary entrance.
--Stop at the guard shack, tell who the student is, and school officials will prepare materials to give to students.
--Drive through the bus lane. Remain in your vehicle at all times. Staff/Teachers will bring the materials to the students.
--Once students have received all materials, exit campus through the designated area, which will be the new road.
