(PINEVILLE, Ky.) – The CCHS Girls Golf team captured a significant win last week, as they won the 2A Regional Tournament at Wasioto Winds in Pineville, Ky. Avery Janutolo was also awarded as the medalist winner, as she posted a team low score of 87.
Hallie Hooker turned in a solid 89, Kara Hensley 108, Alivia Hoskins 122, and Hallie Scott 129. The Lady Tigers team score was 406, which brought home the victory.
Coach Amy Janutolo was ecstatic with her teams’ effort and knows more is on the horizon. “These girls are just tipping the iceberg on their potential, and we will continue to work as hard as we can to tap into that,” said Janutolo. “I’m very pleased with how we came to play on a tough course. Our girls were focused and ready for this outing, and I couldn’t be prouder.”
