For the first time in over twenty years, Clay County High School will be holding the 2023 Senior Graduation at 11 AM this Saturday morning, May 27th.
The graduation will take place inside Bobby Keith Gymnasium. Principal Mike Gregory said the move to the morning was made due to the gym being equipped with air conditioning.
“In previous years, administration had the graduation at 9 PM at the football field to accommodate people in suitable weather. Now that Bobby Keith Gymnasium has air conditioning, we can have graduation ceremonies in a more traditional time slot.”
Gregory also stressed the availability of parking. “We want to remind everyone that parking spaces will be available in parking lots in front of, beside, and behind the school. Parking will also be available at the complex and Manchester Elementary. We do ask that everyone avoid any construction areas.” Shuttle buses will run from and to Manchester Elementary for anyone that parks there or at the complex. Manchester Fire Department will be on the scene this Saturday to assist with parking.
Doors will open at 9:30 Saturday morning, and people can enter through the front or back entrance of the school. People attending the graduation and graduates are asked not to enter through the Bobby Keith Gymnasium entrance. CCHS has also made arrangements with the Southeast Kentucky Network to live stream the event through their Facebook and YouTube pages for those who want to watch but cannot attend.
