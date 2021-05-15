Clay County High School Prom Information
The Clay County High School Prom will be Saturday, May 15th from 8-11 PM. The following information will be for juniors and seniors attending the prom and for family and friends of those who are attending Saturday’s event.
Students who are attending prom
• The traditional parade of attendees will be extended this year beginning at EKU Manchester and ending at the front door of Clay County High School. Members of the parade will enter at Manchester Elementary and travel down Clay County High Road leading to the high school. Those needing to pick up vehicles, buggies, or anything that was driven in the parade will be permitted onto school grounds to get vehicles. Students can line up at 5:45 for the parade at the EKU parking lot, and the parade will start at 6:45.
• The prom will be outdoors under a tent, so masks will not be mandated at the event.
• Those who do not wish to participate in the parade can arrive at Clay County High School at 7:30. Doors will open when the parade arrives at school or 8 PM, whichever occurs first. The prom will end at 11 PM.
• This year’s entrance to the prom will be the main entrance to Clay County High School.
• Students will need to present their ticket to get into the prom.
• Students will walk the red carpet, and both the red carpet and parade coming to school will be televised on the Southeastern Kentucky Network YouTube Channel and their Facebook page.
• Students can bring their vehicles to school early on the day of the prom if they need to have transportation following the event.
Information for spectators
• Spectators are encouraged to watch the parade along the parade route. The parade will run from EKU to the Manchester Elementary entrance to Clay County High School.
• Due to COVID guidelines, spectators are asked not to gather at Clay County High School.
• Spectators can watch students enter the prom on the Southeastern Kentucky Network YouTube Channel and on the Southeastern Kentucky Network Facebook page.
