The Clay County Tiger middle school football teams split their season opener against visiting Harlan county this past Thursday evening. The seventh-grade tigers came up short in a defensive battle 8-6. The eighth-grade squad bounced back coming up with a 30-24 comeback victory. “It was a great night of football,” said Tiger coach Dylan Sizemore. “Four really nice football teams played hard and that’s what you want to see to start the year.”
Seventh grade
Harlan county got on the board first, scoring to begin the second quarter after controlling the ball the entire first quarter. Clay County immediately answered back, driving down the field and scoring after a lengthy drive of their own. Braxton Cottongim scored on a four-yard run but the Tigers couldn’t convert the two-point conversion to end the half 8-6. Both teams struggled offensively in the second half. The Tiger defense stepped up, preventing Harlan county from reaching the red zone the entire second half.
The Clay County offense had several costly turnovers however, which would be a thorn in the Tigers side. Twice the seventh-grade team fumbled inside the red zone. Those turnovers were too much to overcome, as the Tiger offense couldn’t find their way to the end zone, falling 8-6 in their season opener.
“We played hard,” said Sizemore. “I was happy with our defense because they were on the field a long time. We just have to clean up our mental mistakes offensively.”
The Tigers were led offensively by Keaston “Boom” Lyttle with 71 yards. Weston Bowling added 32 yards on the ground while Braxton Cottongim provided the team’s lone touchdown along with 28 yards. Jake Gray rounded out the Tiger offense with four yards.
Defensively, bowling and gray both led the Tigers with four tackles apiece. Cottongim, jessie Harris, and Raiden Lawson added two tackles apiece. Lyttle, Wesley Carr, and Jakob Angel each added one tackle and Matt Brown had one interception.
8th Grade
Trailing by two scores at one point, the 8th grade Tigers fought back for a 30-24 victory capped off by Caiden Hubbard’s 17-yard game-winning touchdown with 2 seconds remaining in the game. The Tigers got on the board first after a 17-yard touchdown run by Wyatt Morgan. But Harlan county answered back, going up 18-8 after a costly Tiger turnover inside the ten-yard line. The Tiger offense cut into the lead after Hubbard scored on a long 50-yard run.
Harlan County was able to drive and score once again just before the end of the first half.
Hubbard seemingly had another long touchdown run to end the second half, but a costly Tiger penalty negated the run as Clay trailed 24-16 at the half.
The Tiger defense stepped up in the second half, holding the Black Bear offense scoreless through the last two quarters. Clay County tied the game to start the fourth quarter. After a long run by Keaton Lyttle, Hubbard added his second score of the game on a 15-yard keeper. Morgan’s two-point attempt tied the game.
After shutting down the Black Bear offense again, the tigers marched down the field. Hubbard would break the tie with two seconds remaining to give the tigers the 30-24 victory.
“What an effort by these guys,” said coach Sizemore. “I couldn’t be prouder of how much these guys wanted to win. Total team effort all the way around.”
Hubbard led the Tiger offense with 127 yards total offense and three touchdowns. Keaton Lyttle added 122 total yards and Wyatt Morgan provided 30 yards total with one touchdown and two 2-point conversions.
The Tiger trio also led the way defensively for Clay County. Morgan led the charge with nine tackles. Hubbard added 7 tackles, while Ryan Gibson added 5. Lyttle, Tyler smith, and Braiden Messer each recorded three tackles and Tyrell Horn, Gavin Bishop, Billy Oliver, and Jaden Reprogle each added a tackle apiece in the win.
