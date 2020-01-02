Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson would like to announce the 2019 Yearly Clay County Sheriff Office Activity Report:
The Clay County Sheriff Office has:
• Executed 1057 Warrants of Arrest through District, Family and Circuit Courts.
• Made 106 Driving Under the Influence or Vehicle related arrest.
• Made 603 Arrest from complaints, Drug and/or Alcohol related.
• Clay County Sheriff Office responded to 216 Automobile accidents without injuries.
• Clay County Sheriff Office responded to 143 Automobile accidents with injuries.
• Clay County Sheriff Office responded to 292 Domestic Violence complaints.
• Clay County Sheriff Office responded to 236 reports of an intoxicated person.
• Clay County Sheriff Office conducted 815 traffic stops.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office total calls of service for the year of 2019 were 6645 complaints. Statistics provided by Clay County 911.
