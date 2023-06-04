Mr. Cecil James Craft, age 86 went to his heavenly home on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Wednesday, February 17, 1937 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of John H. and Mattie Lewis Craft. He worked for the Clay County Board of Education as a principal at Hacker Elementary School as well as a teacher. He also was a Kentucky Colonel, attended the Shady Grove Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife Elsie Hollen Craft, his daughters: Marcella Craft Smith and her husband David and Marquetta Craft as well as his grandsons: Brandon Smith and his wife Tammy and Matthew Smith and his great grandchildren: Jamea Grubb and Branson Smith. He is also survived by his sisters: Ann Bowling and her husband Billy and Sharon Craft Loomis and her husband D. J. and his brother: Walter Bud Craft and his wife Helen.
He is preceded in death by his parents: John H. and Mattie Craft, his brother: Tom Craft and his sisters: Callie Sibert, Marietta “BB” Wilson and Louise “PeeWee” James.
Funeral Services for Mr. Cecil James Craft will be conducted on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. David Smith will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 11:30 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
