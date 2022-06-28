Mr. Cecil “Man” Smith, age 68 of Manchester was born in Manchester, KY on March 8, 1954 to the late Jimmy and Haley Broughton Smith and departed this life on June 10, 2022 in the Advent Health Center in Manchester. He was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed watching Westerns, fishing, Joking, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, 3 brothers: Leonard Smith, Andy Smith, and Mark Smith; 8 sisters: Dorothy Smith, Lula “Nig” Smith, Alice Williams, Maryetta Smith, Elvie Williams, Clara Smith, Betty Lou Henson, and Mae Smith; and a host of Nieces and Nephews preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years: Martha Smith of Manchester; 4 daughters: Linda Harris, Melanie Smith, and Sandra Peach Smith all of London, and Victoria Sumler and Merkie of Hazard; 2 sons: Jimmy Smith and Verda of Hazard, and Ryan Smith of Manchester; 2 brothers: Kenneth Smith and Connie of Manchester, and Gary Smith and Vickie of Williamsburg; 2 sisters: Rosie Williams and Tink and Mary Lou Williams all of Manchester; 9 grandchildren: Zachary Harris, Ethan Combs, Dalton Napier, Aaron Sumler, Bryson Sumler, Colton Sumler, Shade Smith, Cecilia “Cece” Smith, and Tori Smith; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Cecil Smith were conducted in the Old Chop Bottom Church Wednesday, June 15, 2022 with Rev. Gary Dugger and Rev. Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial followed in the Big John’s Branch Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.