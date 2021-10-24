Cecil Murray, age 59, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 at the Jackson Manor in Annville.
Cecil is survived by two daughters Bethany Danielle Murray and Hannah Murray.
He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Hannah Sizemore, Karley Sizemore, Lucy Mitchell, Silas Mitchell, Malachi Copeland, Nehemiah Holiday, Mia Holiday, and Mason Sizemore as well as his mother Ninna Faye Wells, and these sisters: Leah Cornett, Lisa Lainhart, and Christie Grubb.
He is preceded in death by his son Cecil Keith Murray, his father Cecil Murray Sr., and one sister Adylin Mitchell.
The funeral service for Cecil will be held 2 PM Wednesday October 27th, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Joe Crockett and Billy Darrell Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in the Hacker Cemetery at Gray Fork. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Wednesday until the funeral hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.